Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) vs. Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Head-To-Head Review

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Life360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Life360 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Life360 and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life360 0 0 7 0 3.00 Digimarc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Life360 presently has a consensus target price of $86.43, indicating a potential downside of 16.18%. Digimarc has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.65%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Life360.

This table compares Life360 and Digimarc”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life360 $427.40 million 18.71 -$4.55 million $0.32 322.22 Digimarc $35.48 million 5.24 -$39.01 million ($1.83) -4.69

Life360 has higher revenue and earnings than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Life360 and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life360 6.45% 7.65% 5.31% Digimarc -110.92% -55.40% -43.81%

Risk & Volatility

Life360 has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Life360 beats Digimarc on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life360

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

