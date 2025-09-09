Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,999,500 shares, adeclineof27.8% from the July 31st total of 19,402,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.9 days.

Lenovo Group Trading Down 4.4%

OTCMKTS:LNVGF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 386.0%. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lenovo Group stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lenovo Group Limited ( OTCMKTS:LNVGF Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

