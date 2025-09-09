Legacy Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $345.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $356.34.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.92.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
