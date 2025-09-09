Legacy Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $345.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $356.34.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.