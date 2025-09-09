Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC is S Squared Technology LLC’s 4th Largest Position

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for 5.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 326.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $566,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,420. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,417.92. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,404 shares of company stock worth $1,594,632 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.88, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.62. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

Read Our Latest Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.