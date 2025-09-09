Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $108.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

