Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,600 shares, anincreaseof45.4% from the July 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kureha Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KURCF remained flat at $7.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kureha has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

About Kureha

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fiber, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

