Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,600 shares, anincreaseof45.4% from the July 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kureha Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KURCF remained flat at $7.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Kureha has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.
About Kureha
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kureha
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Potential Rate Cut Winners for Your Portfolio
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Joby’s Stock Is Quiet, But a Storm of Catalysts Is Brewing
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Mortgage Pressures Ease, 3 Stocks to Rally on Lower Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Kureha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kureha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.