Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ (KTOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.56 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The firm had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $308,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 270,104 shares in the company, valued at $13,888,747.68. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $377,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,213.68. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 164,711 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 454,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 83,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

