KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $138.59 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

