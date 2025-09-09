Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 549446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNSA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 914.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, COO Eben Tessari sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $477,451.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,158.32. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 29,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $954,528.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,467.65. This represents a 33.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,649 shares of company stock worth $20,465,432. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

