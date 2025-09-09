Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 140.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,597 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at about $24,046,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

