Kestra Investment Management LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Kestra Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Copart by 195.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,992,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Copart by 32.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,900,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copart by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Copart’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.