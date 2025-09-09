Kestra Investment Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Kestra Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after buying an additional 453,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after buying an additional 428,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.90.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

