Kestra Investment Management LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Kestra Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,230.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,739,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,571 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,161 shares of company stock worth $13,023,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.