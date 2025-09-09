Kestra Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 209,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $189.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

