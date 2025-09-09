Kestra Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,148,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,449,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,372,000 after acquiring an additional 172,320 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,152,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 542,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI stock opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.543 dividend. This represents a yield of 140.0%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,885. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

