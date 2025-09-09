Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,972 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in UiPath by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,132,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,164,000 after purchasing an additional 602,866 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 479.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in UiPath by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,276,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 400,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,901,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.02. UiPath, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $559,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,058,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,875,613.68. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $716,415.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,939,085.52. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,922 over the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

