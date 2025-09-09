Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $411,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 148.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.