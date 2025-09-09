Kestra Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:FR opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

