Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,204 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.3%

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $208.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.31. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 850 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $140,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,698. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 757 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $125,094.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,496.50. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,209 shares of company stock worth $860,787. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

