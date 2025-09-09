Keller Group (LON:KLR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keller Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,660 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,780.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLR

Keller Group Price Performance

Shares of KLR stock traded up GBX 8 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,332. The company had a trading volume of 149,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,954. Keller Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,222 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,356.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,408.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £934.07 million, a P/E ratio of 699.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 99.70 EPS for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keller Group will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keller Group

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.