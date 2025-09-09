Kathryn Mecklenburgh Purchases 9 Shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,598 per share, with a total value of £143.82.

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 10 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,588 per share, with a total value of £158.80.

Softcat Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SCT stock traded down GBX 1 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,611. The stock had a trading volume of 142,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,611.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,652.85. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,577.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat plc has a one year low of GBX 1,427 and a one year high of GBX 1,960.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, July 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,960 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,813.80.

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

