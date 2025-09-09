Kathryn Mecklenburgh Purchases 9 Shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,598 per share, with a total value of £143.82.
Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh acquired 10 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,588 per share, with a total value of £158.80.
Softcat Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of SCT stock traded down GBX 1 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,611. The stock had a trading volume of 142,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,611.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,652.85. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,577.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat plc has a one year low of GBX 1,427 and a one year high of GBX 1,960.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Softcat
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
