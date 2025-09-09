Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,400 shares, adropof20.0% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Kambi Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMBIF remained flat at C$14.33 on Tuesday. Kambi Group has a 1-year low of C$9.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.36.

About Kambi Group

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

