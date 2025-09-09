Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,400 shares, adropof20.0% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.
Kambi Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMBIF remained flat at C$14.33 on Tuesday. Kambi Group has a 1-year low of C$9.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.36.
About Kambi Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kambi Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Potential Rate Cut Winners for Your Portfolio
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Joby’s Stock Is Quiet, But a Storm of Catalysts Is Brewing
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Mortgage Pressures Ease, 3 Stocks to Rally on Lower Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.