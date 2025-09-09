Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Stake Raised by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 109,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,930 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of KALU stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.05%.The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KALU

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.