JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 86.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,902 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 206,748 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 400,239 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 486.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 167,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.