Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,779 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 11.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 409.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in ONEOK by 146.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

