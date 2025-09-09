Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 232,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,045,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

