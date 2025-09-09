Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 6,637 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 700,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,205,000 after acquiring an additional 75,690 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

