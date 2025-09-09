Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 58,471 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,471 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.