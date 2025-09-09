Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 153.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,432 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.