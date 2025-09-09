Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $10.92 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 528.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110,427 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

