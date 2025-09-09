Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 254,568 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.