iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $451.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $454.18. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

