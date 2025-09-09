iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 227430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
