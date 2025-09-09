iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.19 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 227430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.