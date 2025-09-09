iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

