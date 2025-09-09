iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 1265031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWC. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,813.7% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 4,121,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,959,000 after buying an additional 4,052,002 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,589,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 317.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,468,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,834,000 after buying an additional 1,116,521 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,619,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,214,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

