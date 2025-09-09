iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF comprises 3.0% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.22% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.