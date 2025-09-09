iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Finland lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $652.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $655.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

