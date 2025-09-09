iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,070,000 shares, anincreaseof56.0% from the July 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,757,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $81.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.