iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stake Reduced by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.3%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

