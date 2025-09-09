iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 111,200 shares, agrowthof56.4% from the July 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.5%
AOA opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOA. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 58,402.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 476,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after buying an additional 475,983 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7,549.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 37,372 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
