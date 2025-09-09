iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 111,200 shares, agrowthof56.4% from the July 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.5%

AOA opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOA. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 58,402.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 476,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after buying an additional 475,983 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7,549.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 37,372 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.