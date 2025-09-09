IQE (LON:IQE) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.82 ($0.11). 26,444,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 794% from the average session volume of 2,958,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.39. The company has a market capitalization of £75.91 million, a P/E ratio of -197.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

