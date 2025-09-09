InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 269,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 88,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

InZinc Mining Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.