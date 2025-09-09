Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust $FXF Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,574 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 47.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of FXF opened at $111.71 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.15.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

