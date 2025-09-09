International Paper Company $IP Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,042 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 230.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,965,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -473.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.