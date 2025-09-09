International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 40610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several research firms recently commented on ICAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.19.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group SA will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

