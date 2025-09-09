Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Director Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at $744,897.96. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.5%
Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 358,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,640. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
