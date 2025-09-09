Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,933,200 shares, anincreaseof31.3% from the July 31st total of 2,995,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,110.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,110.7 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
Shares of IPXHF stock remained flat at $15.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Inpex has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
About Inpex
