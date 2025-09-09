Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,933,200 shares, anincreaseof31.3% from the July 31st total of 2,995,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,110.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,110.7 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of IPXHF stock remained flat at $15.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Inpex has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

