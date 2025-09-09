ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 25.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were up 25.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.14). Approximately 37,546,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 7,505,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.06 ($0.11).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.70. The stock has a market cap of £50.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.83 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Equities analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

