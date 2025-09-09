Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR Holdings Increased by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the quarter. Ichor accounts for 3.2% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.82% of Ichor worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ichor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ichor by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 276,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ichor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.22. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $575.37 million, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $240.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,982.93. This represents a 71.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 42,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,540. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

