Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,028,600 shares, adecreaseof19.2% from the July 31st total of 4,987,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,028.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,028.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hydro One
Hydro One Stock Down 0.7%
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised to Shine in the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.