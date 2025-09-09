Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,028,600 shares, adecreaseof19.2% from the July 31st total of 4,987,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,028.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,028.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.7%

About Hydro One

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

